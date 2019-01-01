EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EQRx
EQRx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EQRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRX) was provided by Cowen & Co., and EQRx initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EQRx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EQRx was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EQRx (EQRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price EQRx (EQRX) is trading at is $5.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
