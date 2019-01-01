ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eqonex
(NASDAQ:EQOS)
1.14
0.01[0.88%]
At close: May 27
1.20
0.0600[5.26%]
After Hours: 5:28PM EDT
Day High/Low1.13 - 1.27
52 Week High/Low1 - 9.67
Open / Close1.18 / 1.14
Float / Outstanding43.7M / 46.4M
Vol / Avg.232.9K / 345.7K
Mkt Cap52.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float43.7M

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eqonex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 14

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

$2.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eqonex using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Eqonex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) reporting earnings?
A

Eqonex (EQOS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 14, 2021 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Eqonex’s (NASDAQ:EQOS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.