Range
0.1 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
100.4K/76.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
12.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
102.8M
Outstanding
Equity Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and diamond properties. It primarily explores diamond, silver, and gold ores. The firm focuses on the exploration of diamonds on the Monument Property at Lac de Gras and gold and silver at Silver Queen mine property and WO Project.

Analyst Ratings

Equity Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equity Metals (EQMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equity Metals (OTCQB: EQMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equity Metals's (EQMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equity Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Equity Metals (EQMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equity Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Equity Metals (EQMEF)?

A

The stock price for Equity Metals (OTCQB: EQMEF) is $0.119 last updated Today at 7:55:04 PM.

Q

Does Equity Metals (EQMEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equity Metals.

Q

When is Equity Metals (OTCQB:EQMEF) reporting earnings?

A

Equity Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equity Metals (EQMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equity Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Equity Metals (EQMEF) operate in?

A

Equity Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.