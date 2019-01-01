QQQ
Equiniti Group PLC provides technology-based complex administration, processing, and payment services commercially and individually. Its business activities are divided into five operating segments; EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, and EQ US.Through its segments, the company provides share registration, bereavement services, enterprise workflow solutions, credit services, pension schemes and pensions administration across the UK. The company derives the maximum revenue from the EQ Digital segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from the UK and Europe market.

