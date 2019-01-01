ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Equitable Group
(OTCPK:EQGPF)
49.00
1.6047[3.39%]
At close: May 27
121.4489
72.4489[147.85%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low49 - 49
52 Week High/Low41 - 127.08
Open / Close49 / 49
Float / Outstanding- / 34.1M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E7.07
50d Avg. Price48.61
Div / Yield0.89/1.82%
Payout Ratio9.39
EPS2.55
Total Float-

Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF), Key Statistics

Equitable Group (OTC: EQGPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.07
Forward P/E
6.72
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.98
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.19
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
14.15%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.99
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.95
Tangible Book value per share
42.27
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
35.1B
Total Assets
37.1B
Total Liabilities
35.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.27
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
46.3%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -