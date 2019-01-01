ñol

Equity Distribution
(NYSE:EQD)
9.90
00
At close: May 27
9.89
-0.0100[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low9.9 - 9.94
52 Week High/Low9.72 - 9.94
Open / Close9.94 / 9.9
Float / Outstanding36.1M / 51.8M
Vol / Avg.58K / 94.9K
Mkt Cap512.3M
P/E39.62
50d Avg. Price9.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float36.1M

Equity Distribution (NYSE:EQD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Equity Distribution reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Equity Distribution using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Equity Distribution Questions & Answers

Q
When is Equity Distribution (NYSE:EQD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Equity Distribution

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Equity Distribution (NYSE:EQD)?
A

There are no earnings for Equity Distribution

Q
What were Equity Distribution’s (NYSE:EQD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Equity Distribution

