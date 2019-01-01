QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Epoxy Inc through its subsidiary, Couponz Inc, is the developer of the Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is an innovative smartphone application designed and created to conveniently connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Epoxy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epoxy (EPXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epoxy (OTC: EPXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Epoxy's (EPXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epoxy.

Q

What is the target price for Epoxy (EPXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epoxy

Q

Current Stock Price for Epoxy (EPXY)?

A

The stock price for Epoxy (OTC: EPXY) is $0.0015 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 16:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Epoxy (EPXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epoxy.

Q

When is Epoxy (OTC:EPXY) reporting earnings?

A

Epoxy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epoxy (EPXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epoxy.

Q

What sector and industry does Epoxy (EPXY) operate in?

A

Epoxy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.