Empowerment & Inclusion
(NYSE:EPWR)
9.82
00
At close: May 27
9.82
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.82 - 9.84
52 Week High/Low9.62 - 9.95
Open / Close9.84 / 9.82
Float / Outstanding27.6M / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.219.9K / 75.6K
Mkt Cap338.8M
P/E43.88
50d Avg. Price9.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float27.6M

Empowerment & Inclusion (NYSE:EPWR), Dividends

Empowerment & Inclusion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Empowerment & Inclusion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Empowerment & Inclusion Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q
What date did I need to own Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q
How much per share is the next Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Empowerment & Inclusion (NYSE:EPWR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowerment & Inclusion.

