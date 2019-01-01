ñol

Epsilon Energy
(NASDAQ:EPSN)
7.11
0.06[0.85%]
At close: May 27
7.11
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.07 - 7.15
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 7.99
Open / Close7.09 / 7.11
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.203.5K / 145.9K
Mkt Cap169M
P/E11.47
50d Avg. Price6.8
Div / Yield0.2/2.82%
Payout Ratio7.9
EPS0.25
Total Float6.5M

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN), Key Statistics

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
139M
Trailing P/E
11.47
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.99
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.56
Price / Book (mrq)
2.01
Price / EBITDA
6.37
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.22
Earnings Yield
8.72%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.53
Tangible Book value per share
3.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
22.1M
Total Assets
106.1M
Total Liabilities
22.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.12
Gross Margin
75.6%
Net Margin
42.69%
EBIT Margin
58.85%
EBITDA Margin
69.06%
Operating Margin
65.92%