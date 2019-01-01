Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to approved drugs. Its product candidates address therapeutic areas with a high unmet medical need and strive to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects. Its lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is in development for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations.