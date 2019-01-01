QQQ
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to approved drugs. Its product candidates address therapeutic areas with a high unmet medical need and strive to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects. Its lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is in development for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: EPRXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals's (EPRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF)?

A

The stock price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: EPRXF) is $2.3 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:30:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:EPRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF) operate in?

A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.