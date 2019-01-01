QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on building biosimilar business targeting rare diseases by improving patient access through cost-effective medicines. The product candidates of the company are BOW080 for the potential treatment of ultra-rare blood disorders and BOW070 for the potential treatment of an uncommon lymphoproliferative disorder known as Castleman's disease. The group generally operates through the United States.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM: EPRSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals's (EPRSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ)?

A

The stock price for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM: EPRSQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:57:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

When is EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM:EPRSQ) reporting earnings?

A

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (EPRSQ) operate in?

A

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.