Emperor International Holdings Ltd operates in property sales, property rentals, and hotel businesses with properties in Hong Kong, Macau, and other international locations. The group's segments are lease of properties, properties development, and hotel and hotel related operations. The lease of properties segment consists of completed investment properties held for rental purpose. The properties development segment consists of property development and redevelopment for sale. The hotel and hotel related operations segment consists of operations in Hong Kong and Macau. Large and approximately equal portions of the company's revenue are derived from hotel operations and property development for sale. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from customers in Hong Kong.