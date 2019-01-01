Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd is a retailer of European-made internationally renowned watches, together with self-designed fine jewellery products under its own brand, Emperor Jewellery. The group has extensive retail networks in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore. Its wristwatch brands include Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Omega, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Tissot, and Rolex, among others. The target customers range from middle to high-income groups worldwide. The majority of the revenue is mainly derived from sales of watch and jewellery in Hong Kong.