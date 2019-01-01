QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
0/3.61%
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
168.8M
Payout Ratio
3.63
Open
-
P/E
4.7
EPS
0
Shares
6.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd is a retailer of European-made internationally renowned watches, together with self-designed fine jewellery products under its own brand, Emperor Jewellery. The group has extensive retail networks in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore. Its wristwatch brands include Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Omega, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Tissot, and Rolex, among others. The target customers range from middle to high-income groups worldwide. The majority of the revenue is mainly derived from sales of watch and jewellery in Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emperor Watch & Jewellery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emperor Watch & Jewellery (OTCPK: EPRJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emperor Watch & Jewellery's (EPRJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emperor Watch & Jewellery.

Q

What is the target price for Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emperor Watch & Jewellery

Q

Current Stock Price for Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF)?

A

The stock price for Emperor Watch & Jewellery (OTCPK: EPRJF) is $0.0249 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:44:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emperor Watch & Jewellery.

Q

When is Emperor Watch & Jewellery (OTCPK:EPRJF) reporting earnings?

A

Emperor Watch & Jewellery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emperor Watch & Jewellery.

Q

What sector and industry does Emperor Watch & Jewellery (EPRJF) operate in?

A

Emperor Watch & Jewellery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.