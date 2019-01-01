ñol

EPR Props
(NYSE:EPR)
50.77
0.68[1.36%]
At close: May 27
50.77
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low49.82 - 50.77
52 Week High/Low41.14 - 56.38
Open / Close49.82 / 50.77
Float / Outstanding51.5M / 75M
Vol / Avg.322.3K / 539K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E33.4
50d Avg. Price52.5
Div / Yield3.3/6.50%
Payout Ratio149.67
EPS0.48
Total Float51.5M

EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Dividends

EPR Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EPR Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.58%

Annual Dividend

$3.3000

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

EPR Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next EPR Props (EPR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EPR Props.

Q
What date did I need to own EPR Props (EPR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for EPR Props ($EPR) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of EPR Props (EPR) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next EPR Props (EPR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for EPR Props (EPR) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)?
A

The most current yield for EPR Props (EPR) is 4.89% and is payable next on August 15, 2014

