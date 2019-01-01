EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Dividends

EPR Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EPR Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for EPR Props.
The next dividend payout for EPR Props ($EPR) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of EPR Props (EPR) shares by May 31, 2022
The next dividend for EPR Props (EPR) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.28
The most current yield for EPR Props (EPR) is 4.89% and is payable next on August 15, 2014
Browse dividends on all stocks.