Evolution Petroleum
(AMEX:EPM)
7.21
0.10[1.41%]
At close: May 27
7.43
0.2200[3.05%]
After Hours: 7:44PM EDT
Day High/Low7.06 - 7.24
52 Week High/Low3.57 - 8.17
Open / Close7.13 / 7.17
Float / Outstanding30.8M / 33.7M
Vol / Avg.117.3K / 203.3K
Mkt Cap243.3M
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price6.82
Div / Yield0.4/5.58%
Payout Ratio50
EPS0.17
Total Float30.8M

Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM), Key Statistics

Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
248.6M
Trailing P/E
11.95
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.99
Price / Book (mrq)
3.74
Price / EBITDA
7.54
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.77
Earnings Yield
8.37%
Price change 1 M
1.14
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.92
Tangible Book value per share
1.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
51.4M
Total Assets
116.2M
Total Liabilities
51.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.79
Gross Margin
46.73%
Net Margin
22.21%
EBIT Margin
30.22%
EBITDA Margin
36.98%
Operating Margin
40.3%