|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EPS Holdings (OTCEM: EPLYF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EPS Holdings.
There is no analysis for EPS Holdings
The stock price for EPS Holdings (OTCEM: EPLYF) is $16.3 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 17:44:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EPS Holdings.
EPS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EPS Holdings.
EPS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.