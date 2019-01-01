QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
EPS Holdings Inc is in the business of clinical trials required for drug and medical device development. Its services include clinical trial planning, protocol development, patient registration, drug randomization, project management, data management, statistical analysis, medical device development, pharmacovigilance, audit, international development, data center operation, analysis, and medical convention. The company focuses on Cardiovascular, Central nervous system, Gastroenterology therapeutic areas.

EPS Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EPS Holdings (EPLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EPS Holdings (OTCEM: EPLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EPS Holdings's (EPLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EPS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for EPS Holdings (EPLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EPS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for EPS Holdings (EPLYF)?

A

The stock price for EPS Holdings (OTCEM: EPLYF) is $16.3 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 17:44:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EPS Holdings (EPLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EPS Holdings.

Q

When is EPS Holdings (OTCEM:EPLYF) reporting earnings?

A

EPS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EPS Holdings (EPLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EPS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does EPS Holdings (EPLYF) operate in?

A

EPS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.