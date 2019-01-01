ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting EPIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and ESSA Pharma maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ESSA Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ESSA Pharma was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ESSA Pharma (EPIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $20.00. The current price ESSA Pharma (EPIX) is trading at is $5.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
