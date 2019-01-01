ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Epiroc
(OTCPK:EPIPF)
24.35
00
At close: Nov 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap29.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.66
Total Float-

Epiroc (OTC:EPIPF), Key Statistics

Epiroc (OTC: EPIPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.3B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.6B
Total Assets
52.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.44
Gross Margin
38.39%
Net Margin
18.01%
EBIT Margin
23.73%
EBITDA Margin
27.93%
Operating Margin
23.73%