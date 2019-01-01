Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing in vitro diagnostic liquid biopsy tests for the screening, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer. The company develops and markets procedures and devices for the production in quantity of particular epigenetic parameters such as DNA methylation patterns as well as the information technology bases necessary for their procurement and evaluation. It is engaged in the development of novel molecular diagnostic products for cancer. The company products include Epi proColon, Epi BiSKit, HCCBloodTest, and Epi proLung. The company operates in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Rest of the world.