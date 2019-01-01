ñol

Enterprise Prods Partners
(NYSE:EPD)
27.64
0.26[0.95%]
At close: May 27
27.57
-0.0700[-0.25%]
After Hours: 7:31PM EDT
Day High/Low27.13 - 27.81
52 Week High/Low20.42 - 27.85
Open / Close27.43 / 27.6
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 2.2B
Vol / Avg.5.4M / 6.7M
Mkt Cap60.3B
P/E13.27
50d Avg. Price26.22
Div / Yield1.86/6.74%
Payout Ratio87.23
EPS0.59
Total Float1.5B

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Key Statistics

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
89.5B
Trailing P/E
13.27
Forward P/E
11.6
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
17.31
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.36
Price / Book (mrq)
2.36
Price / EBITDA
7.42
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.93
Earnings Yield
7.54%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.89
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.72
Tangible Book value per share
7.27
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
43.7B
Total Assets
70.3B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.03
Gross Margin
12.38%
Net Margin
9.88%
EBIT Margin
12.79%
EBITDA Margin
16.94%
Operating Margin
11.91%