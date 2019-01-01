QQQ
AirTrip Corp engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company also provides tourism services. In addition, it offers IT offshore development project services, such as laboratory offshore development and BPO services. Further, the company engages in the investment business.

AirTrip Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AirTrip (EOVBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AirTrip (OTCPK: EOVBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AirTrip's (EOVBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AirTrip.

Q

What is the target price for AirTrip (EOVBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AirTrip

Q

Current Stock Price for AirTrip (EOVBF)?

A

The stock price for AirTrip (OTCPK: EOVBF) is $13 last updated Fri Jan 29 2021 15:06:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AirTrip (EOVBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AirTrip.

Q

When is AirTrip (OTCPK:EOVBF) reporting earnings?

A

AirTrip does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AirTrip (EOVBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AirTrip.

Q

What sector and industry does AirTrip (EOVBF) operate in?

A

AirTrip is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.