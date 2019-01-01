ñol

Eaton Vance National
(NYSE:EOT)
18.08
0.17[0.95%]
At close: May 27
23.66
5.5800[30.86%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low17.94 - 18.17
52 Week High/Low17.05 - 24.09
Open / Close17.98 / 18.07
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.42.6K / 37.6K
Mkt Cap282.5M
P/E11.47
50d Avg. Price18.07
Div / Yield0.75/4.15%
Payout Ratio48.45
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT), Key Statistics

Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
11.47
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.46
Price / Book (mrq)
0.83
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
8.72%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21.81
Tangible Book value per share
21.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
24M
Total Assets
364.8M
Total Liabilities
24M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -