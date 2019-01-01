EOS Imaging SA is a France based company engaged in the business activity of developing medical imaging solutions dedicated to osteoarticular conditions and orthopaedics. The group's products include the EOS low dose biplane x-ray equipment, the sterEOS 2D and 3D image review workstation, software applications and services for skeletal modelling and orthopaedic surgery planning and the sale of patient-specific orthopaedic instruments. The group operates internationally from which prime revenue is derived from EMEA and North America.