Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
78.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EOS Imaging SA is a France based company engaged in the business activity of developing medical imaging solutions dedicated to osteoarticular conditions and orthopaedics. The group's products include the EOS low dose biplane x-ray equipment, the sterEOS 2D and 3D image review workstation, software applications and services for skeletal modelling and orthopaedic surgery planning and the sale of patient-specific orthopaedic instruments. The group operates internationally from which prime revenue is derived from EMEA and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EOS Imaging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EOS Imaging (EOSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EOS Imaging (OTC: EOSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EOS Imaging's (EOSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EOS Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for EOS Imaging (EOSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EOS Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for EOS Imaging (EOSGF)?

A

The stock price for EOS Imaging (OTC: EOSGF) is $2.95 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 16:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EOS Imaging (EOSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EOS Imaging.

Q

When is EOS Imaging (OTC:EOSGF) reporting earnings?

A

EOS Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EOS Imaging (EOSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EOS Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does EOS Imaging (EOSGF) operate in?

A

EOS Imaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.