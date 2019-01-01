ñol

Emerald Resources
(OTCPK:EOGSF)
0.71
00
At close: May 17
0.8472
0.1372[19.32%]
After Hours: 6:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 1.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 583.2M
Vol / Avg.142.4K / 71.5K
Mkt Cap414.1M
P/E131.78
50d Avg. Price0.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Emerald Resources (OTC:EOGSF), Key Statistics

Emerald Resources (OTC: EOGSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
563.5M
Trailing P/E
131.78
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
131.78
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
4.13
Price / EBITDA
19.57
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
30.93
Earnings Yield
0.76%
Price change 1 M
1.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.1
Beta
-0.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.17
Tangible Book value per share
0.17
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
145M
Total Assets
250.1M
Total Liabilities
145M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -