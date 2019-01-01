QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
44.2K/70.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 1.27
Mkt Cap
387.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
537.8M
Outstanding
Emerald Resources NL is engaged in mineral exploration primarily in Cambodia and advancing the company's Okvau Gold Project. The company segment is based on geographical regions, namely Cambodia, Australia, and Corporate.

Emerald Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerald Resources (EOGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerald Resources (OTCPK: EOGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerald Resources's (EOGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emerald Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Emerald Resources (EOGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emerald Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerald Resources (EOGSF)?

A

The stock price for Emerald Resources (OTCPK: EOGSF) is $0.72 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 17:11:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emerald Resources (EOGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emerald Resources.

Q

When is Emerald Resources (OTCPK:EOGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Emerald Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emerald Resources (EOGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerald Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerald Resources (EOGSF) operate in?

A

Emerald Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.