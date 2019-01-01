ñol

EOG Resources
(NYSE:EOG)
136.835
3.115[2.33%]
At close: May 27
137.0727
0.2377[0.17%]
After Hours: 5:30PM EDT
Day High/Low132.02 - 136.94
52 Week High/Low62.81 - 136.94
Open / Close132.73 / 136.85
Float / Outstanding584.2M / 585.7M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 4.5M
Mkt Cap80.1B
P/E18.25
50d Avg. Price122.07
Div / Yield3/2.19%
Payout Ratio26.5
EPS0.67
Total Float584.2M

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Key Statistics

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
81.5B
Trailing P/E
18.25
Forward P/E
8.73
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.67
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.68
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.57
Price / Book (mrq)
3.72
Price / EBITDA
8.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.74
Earnings Yield
5.48%
Price change 1 M
1.17
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
36.78
Tangible Book value per share
36.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.6B
Total Assets
38.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.42
Gross Margin
77.25%
Net Margin
5.77%
EBIT Margin
8.07%
EBITDA Margin
20.61%
Operating Margin
50.27%