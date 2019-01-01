ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
EOG Resources
(NYSE:EOG)
136.835
3.115[2.33%]
At close: May 27
137.0727
0.2377[0.17%]
After Hours: 5:30PM EDT
Day High/Low132.02 - 136.94
52 Week High/Low62.81 - 136.94
Open / Close132.73 / 136.85
Float / Outstanding584.2M / 585.7M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 4.5M
Mkt Cap80.1B
P/E18.25
50d Avg. Price122.07
Div / Yield3/2.19%
Payout Ratio26.5
EPS0.67
Total Float584.2M

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Dividends

EOG Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EOG Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.72%

Annual Dividend

$3.0

Last Dividend

Apr 15

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

EOG Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next EOG Resources (EOG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own EOG Resources (EOG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for EOG Resources ($EOG) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of EOG Resources (EOG) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next EOG Resources (EOG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for EOG Resources (EOG) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)?
A

The most current yield for EOG Resources (EOG) is 2.40% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.