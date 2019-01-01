QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Ecofibre Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in three business lines including Ananda Health, Ananda Food and Hemp Black. Amanda Health includes Production and sale of hemp related nutraceutical products focused on the US. Ananda Food includes Production and sale of hemp related food products in Australia. Hemp Black includes the development of hemp related fibreproducts globally.

Ecofibre Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecofibre (EOFBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecofibre (OTCPK: EOFBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ecofibre's (EOFBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecofibre.

Q

What is the target price for Ecofibre (EOFBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecofibre

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecofibre (EOFBF)?

A

The stock price for Ecofibre (OTCPK: EOFBF) is $0.41 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 17:34:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ecofibre (EOFBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecofibre.

Q

When is Ecofibre (OTCPK:EOFBF) reporting earnings?

A

Ecofibre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecofibre (EOFBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecofibre.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecofibre (EOFBF) operate in?

A

Ecofibre is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.