QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enzymes American Holding Corp is engaged in recycling and generating pharmaceuticals from human waste.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enzymes American Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enzymes American Holding (ENZH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enzymes American Holding (OTCEM: ENZH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enzymes American Holding's (ENZH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enzymes American Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Enzymes American Holding (ENZH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enzymes American Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Enzymes American Holding (ENZH)?

A

The stock price for Enzymes American Holding (OTCEM: ENZH) is $0.0001 last updated Thu May 20 2021 14:40:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enzymes American Holding (ENZH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enzymes American Holding.

Q

When is Enzymes American Holding (OTCEM:ENZH) reporting earnings?

A

Enzymes American Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enzymes American Holding (ENZH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enzymes American Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Enzymes American Holding (ENZH) operate in?

A

Enzymes American Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.