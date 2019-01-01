QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Enova Systems Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. It is engaged in the development, design, and production of power-train systems and related components for electric and hybrid electric buses and medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company develops and designs and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric and fuel cell powered vehicles in both the new and retrofit markets. The company's various electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, power management and power conversion systems are being used in various applications.

Enova Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enova Systems (ENVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enova Systems (OTCEM: ENVS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enova Systems's (ENVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enova Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Enova Systems (ENVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enova Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Enova Systems (ENVS)?

A

The stock price for Enova Systems (OTCEM: ENVS) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:29:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enova Systems (ENVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enova Systems.

Q

When is Enova Systems (OTCEM:ENVS) reporting earnings?

A

Enova Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enova Systems (ENVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enova Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Enova Systems (ENVS) operate in?

A

Enova Systems is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.