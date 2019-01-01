Enova Systems Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. It is engaged in the development, design, and production of power-train systems and related components for electric and hybrid electric buses and medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company develops and designs and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric and fuel cell powered vehicles in both the new and retrofit markets. The company's various electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, power management and power conversion systems are being used in various applications.