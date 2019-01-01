ñol

Enova International
(NYSE:ENVA)
31.58
0.85[2.77%]
At close: May 27
31.58
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low31.08 - 32.04
52 Week High/Low28.8 - 47.88
Open / Close31.08 / 31.58
Float / Outstanding25.6M / 32.6M
Vol / Avg.220.4K / 345.2K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E5.04
50d Avg. Price35.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.57
Total Float25.6M

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Key Statistics

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.6B
Trailing P/E
5.04
Forward P/E
4.97
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.88
Price / Book (mrq)
0.95
Price / EBITDA
2.79
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.28
Earnings Yield
19.82%
Price change 1 M
0.84
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
2.34
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
33.11
Tangible Book value per share
23.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2B
Total Assets
3B
Total Liabilities
2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.31
Gross Margin
69.66%
Net Margin
13.6%
EBIT Margin
23.53%
EBITDA Margin
26%
Operating Margin
23.53%