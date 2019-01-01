Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The lead oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) product candidate, EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The company also develops a varied oral PTH product candidate, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis.