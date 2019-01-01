QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ensysce Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. The company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost.

Ensysce Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTC: ENSCW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ensysce Biosciences's (ENSCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ensysce Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ensysce Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW)?

A

The stock price for Ensysce Biosciences (OTC: ENSCW) is $0.16 last updated Today at 8:28:10 PM.

Q

Does Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensysce Biosciences.

Q

When is Ensysce Biosciences (OTC:ENSCW) reporting earnings?

A

Ensysce Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ensysce Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Ensysce Biosciences (ENSCW) operate in?

A

Ensysce Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTC.