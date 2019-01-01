Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field or processing plant compression. Enerflex's compression packages are engineered for onshore installations, but the company has adapted to supply offshore specifications also.