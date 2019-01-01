QQQ
Range
5.94 - 6.01
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/6.5K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.34%
52 Wk
4.6 - 8.93
Mkt Cap
532.7M
Payout Ratio
15.32
Open
6.01
P/E
14.29
EPS
0.08
Shares
89.7M
Outstanding
Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company's focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field or processing plant compression. Enerflex's compression packages are engineered for onshore installations, but the company has adapted to supply offshore specifications also.

Enerflex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enerflex (ENRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enerflex (OTCPK: ENRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enerflex's (ENRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enerflex.

Q

What is the target price for Enerflex (ENRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enerflex

Q

Current Stock Price for Enerflex (ENRFF)?

A

The stock price for Enerflex (OTCPK: ENRFF) is $5.94 last updated Today at 4:24:46 PM.

Q

Does Enerflex (ENRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerflex.

Q

When is Enerflex (OTCPK:ENRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Enerflex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enerflex (ENRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enerflex.

Q

What sector and industry does Enerflex (ENRFF) operate in?

A

Enerflex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.