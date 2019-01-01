QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enprise Group Ltd is an investment vehicle for high-growth tech companies that complement its core ERP capability. The company invests in five businesses such as Enprise Solutions and Kilimanjaro Consulting which are cloud business software companies and providers of solutions based on the MYOB Advanced and MYOB Exo software platforms. iSell provides SaaS business systems (IT Quoter) to the global IT Reseller market. Datagate Innovation provides SaaS Telecom Billing for IT Managed Service Providers globally. Vadacom specialises in phone system software and unified communications solutions for Australian and New Zealand businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enprise Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enprise Group (ENPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enprise Group (OTCPK: ENPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enprise Group's (ENPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enprise Group.

Q

What is the target price for Enprise Group (ENPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enprise Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Enprise Group (ENPGF)?

A

The stock price for Enprise Group (OTCPK: ENPGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enprise Group (ENPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enprise Group.

Q

When is Enprise Group (OTCPK:ENPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Enprise Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enprise Group (ENPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enprise Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Enprise Group (ENPGF) operate in?

A

Enprise Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.