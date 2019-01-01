Enprise Group Ltd is an investment vehicle for high-growth tech companies that complement its core ERP capability. The company invests in five businesses such as Enprise Solutions and Kilimanjaro Consulting which are cloud business software companies and providers of solutions based on the MYOB Advanced and MYOB Exo software platforms. iSell provides SaaS business systems (IT Quoter) to the global IT Reseller market. Datagate Innovation provides SaaS Telecom Billing for IT Managed Service Providers globally. Vadacom specialises in phone system software and unified communications solutions for Australian and New Zealand businesses.