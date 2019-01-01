ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066
(NYSE:ENO)
25.18
0.16[0.64%]
At close: May 27
25.15
-0.0300[-0.12%]
After Hours: 6:07PM EDT

Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (NYSE:ENO), Dividends

Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.37%

Annual Dividend

$1.375

Last Dividend

Jun 29, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on July 2, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO). The last dividend payout was on July 2, 2018 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on July 2, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (NYSE:ENO)?
A

Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Entergy New Orleans, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 5.50% Series due April 1, 2066 (ENO) was $0.34 and was paid out next on July 2, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.