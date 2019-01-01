Ensurge Micropower ASA is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.