QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
831.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dh Enchantment Inc formerly Energy Management International Inc specializes in conducting industrial energy and water management projects and installing energy management and monitoring systems. The company's services include HVAC Energy Analysis, Hydraulic Systems Analysis, Combustion Efficiency Analysis, and Steam Generation and Distribution Analysis, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dh Enchantment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dh Enchantment (ENMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dh Enchantment (OTCPK: ENMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dh Enchantment's (ENMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dh Enchantment.

Q

What is the target price for Dh Enchantment (ENMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dh Enchantment

Q

Current Stock Price for Dh Enchantment (ENMI)?

A

The stock price for Dh Enchantment (OTCPK: ENMI) is $0.0148 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dh Enchantment (ENMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dh Enchantment.

Q

When is Dh Enchantment (OTCPK:ENMI) reporting earnings?

A

Dh Enchantment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dh Enchantment (ENMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dh Enchantment.

Q

What sector and industry does Dh Enchantment (ENMI) operate in?

A

Dh Enchantment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.