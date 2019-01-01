Energem Resources Inc is an Africa focused resources company. It is engaged in several African countries in the renewable energy, mid-stream oil and related sectors. The company has defined its operations into the following segments: Corporate, Mid-stream oil and Bio-fuels. Corporate includes central administration and other corporate activities not directly related to the other operating entities of the group. Mid-stream oil is engaged in the purchase and sale of refined fuel products and operation of refined fuel infrastructure including storage and distribution of refined fuel on behalf of third parties. Bio-fuels are engaged in the ethanol manufacture and sale and renewable energy development activities.