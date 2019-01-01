Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd is a green energy company. It specializes in initiating, developing, financing, constructing, managing, and operating electricity production projects involved in generating electricity from renewable energy sources. It also provides installation services. The company's segments are Photovoltaic Israel, Israel wind, Eastern Europe wind, Eastern Europe Photovoltaic, Western Europe wind energy, and Management and construction. The company generates the majority of its revenue from its Photovoltaic business in Israel and Eastern Europe.