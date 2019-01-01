QQQ
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd is a green energy company. It specializes in initiating, developing, financing, constructing, managing, and operating electricity production projects involved in generating electricity from renewable energy sources. It also provides installation services. The company's segments are Photovoltaic Israel, Israel wind, Eastern Europe wind, Eastern Europe Photovoltaic, Western Europe wind energy, and Management and construction. The company generates the majority of its revenue from its Photovoltaic business in Israel and Eastern Europe.

Enlight Renewable Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (OTCPK: ENLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enlight Renewable Energy's (ENLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enlight Renewable Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enlight Renewable Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF)?

A

The stock price for Enlight Renewable Energy (OTCPK: ENLTF) is $1.96 last updated Tue Jul 13 2021 13:47:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enlight Renewable Energy.

Q

When is Enlight Renewable Energy (OTCPK:ENLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Enlight Renewable Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enlight Renewable Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLTF) operate in?

A

Enlight Renewable Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.