Enel (OTC:ENLAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enel
Enel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) was reported by Jefferies on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ENLAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) was provided by Jefferies, and Enel initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enel was filed on August 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enel (ENLAY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Enel (ENLAY) is trading at is $6.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.