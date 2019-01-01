QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Enjoy Technology Inc is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. It has formed multi-year commercial relationships with some of the leading consumer brands to bring the products, service and subscriptions to the door directly in the comfort and convenience of homes. The company has pioneered a new retail experience which can do everything a traditional retail experience offers through its Mobile Stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enjoy Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enjoy Technology (ENJYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enjoy Technology's (ENJYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enjoy Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Enjoy Technology (ENJYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enjoy Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Enjoy Technology (ENJYW)?

A

The stock price for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJYW) is $0.2304 last updated Today at 8:00:43 PM.

Q

Does Enjoy Technology (ENJYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enjoy Technology.

Q

When is Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJYW) reporting earnings?

A

Enjoy Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enjoy Technology (ENJYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enjoy Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Enjoy Technology (ENJYW) operate in?

A

Enjoy Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.