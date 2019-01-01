QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
533.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company based in Hong Kong. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sportswear and garments. Some of the company's products include down Jackets, Tracksuits, Sweaters, and Sports pants, among others. Geographically, the company's reportable segments are Mainland China, USA, Europe, Japan, and Others. It derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China followed by the US and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK: ENIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs's (ENIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK: ENIHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

When is Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK:ENIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs (ENIHF) operate in?

A

Eagle Nice (Intl) Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.