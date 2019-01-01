Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company based in Hong Kong. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sportswear and garments. Some of the company's products include down Jackets, Tracksuits, Sweaters, and Sports pants, among others. Geographically, the company's reportable segments are Mainland China, USA, Europe, Japan, and Others. It derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China followed by the US and Europe.