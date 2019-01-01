ñol

Enel Chile
(NYSE:ENIC)
1.35
0.06[4.65%]
At close: May 27
1.32
-0.0300[-2.22%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low1.28 - 1.36
52 Week High/Low1.24 - 3.11
Open / Close1.31 / 1.35
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.549.5K / 775.5K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E15.31
50d Avg. Price1.46
Div / Yield0.01/0.47%
Payout Ratio214.69
EPS43.5
Total Float-

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), Dividends

Enel Chile issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enel Chile generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.74%

Annual Dividend

$0.024

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enel Chile Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enel Chile (ENIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Chile.

Q
What date did I need to own Enel Chile (ENIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Chile.

Q
How much per share is the next Enel Chile (ENIC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Enel Chile (ENIC) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Chile.

