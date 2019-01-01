Enel Americas (OTC:ENIAY), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
Enel Americas
(OTCPK:ENIAY)
4.78
At close: Jun 21

Enel Americas (OTC:ENIAY)

Enel Americas (OTC: ENIAY)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Enel Americas has electricity generation, transmission, and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. As of December 31, 2021, company had 15,926 MW of net installed generation capacity and approximately 26.2 million distribution customers. The net installed generation capacity is comprised of 248 generation units, of which 42.3% are hydroelectric, 31.4% are thermal, 14.4% are wind, and 11.9% are solar power plants. As of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, company had consolidated assets of US$ 34,959 million and operating revenues of US$ 16,192 million.
Enel Americas Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Enel Americas (ENIAY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Enel Americas (OTCPK: ENIAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Enel Americas's (ENIAY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Enel Americas.

Q
What is the target price for Enel Americas (ENIAY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Enel Americas

Q
Current Stock Price for Enel Americas (ENIAY)?
A

The stock price for Enel Americas (OTCPK: ENIAY) is $4.78 last updated June 21, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Enel Americas (ENIAY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Americas.

Q
When is Enel Americas (OTCPK:ENIAY) reporting earnings?
A

Enel Americas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Enel Americas (ENIAY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Enel Americas.

Q
What sector and industry does Enel Americas (ENIAY) operate in?
A

Enel Americas is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.