Enel Americas (OTC:ENIAY), Quotes and News Summary

Enel Americas has electricity generation, transmission, and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. As of December 31, 2021, company had 15,926 MW of net installed generation capacity and approximately 26.2 million distribution customers. The net installed generation capacity is comprised of 248 generation units, of which 42.3% are hydroelectric, 31.4% are thermal, 14.4% are wind, and 11.9% are solar power plants. As of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, company had consolidated assets of US$ 34,959 million and operating revenues of US$ 16,192 million.