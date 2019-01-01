ñol

Enel Americas
(NYSE:ENIA)
5.86
0.05[0.86%]
At close: May 27
5.87
0.0100[0.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.78 - 5.87
52 Week High/Low5.14 - 7.4
Open / Close5.78 / 5.87
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap12.6B
P/E13.91
50d Avg. Price5.67
Div / Yield0.1/1.74%
Payout Ratio46.73
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA), Dividends

Enel Americas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enel Americas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.1

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enel Americas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enel Americas (ENIA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enel Americas. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Enel Americas (ENIA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Enel Americas ($ENIA) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Enel Americas (ENIA) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Enel Americas (ENIA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Enel Americas (ENIA) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)?
A

Enel Americas has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enel Americas (ENIA) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

