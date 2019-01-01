Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enel Americas
Enel Americas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.20 expecting ENIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Enel Americas initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enel Americas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enel Americas was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enel Americas (ENIA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.20. The current price Enel Americas (ENIA) is trading at is $5.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
