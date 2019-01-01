ñol

Energroup Hldgs
(OTCEM:ENHD)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 26

Energroup Hldgs (OTC:ENHD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Energroup Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$55.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Energroup Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Energroup Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Energroup Hldgs (OTCEM:ENHD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Energroup Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energroup Hldgs (OTCEM:ENHD)?
A

There are no earnings for Energroup Hldgs

Q
What were Energroup Hldgs’s (OTCEM:ENHD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Energroup Hldgs

