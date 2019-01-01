QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Energy & Technology Corp is engaged in manufacturing and reclamation of commodities, energy, technology, oil and gas equipment and products. The company offers services, which include engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sales, destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services, storage, and maintenance for pipe and equipment utilized in the energy industry. The manufactured pipe and equipment is supplied to the company by various steel mills in finished or unfinished form for it to process.

Energy & Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy & Technology (ENGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy & Technology (OTCPK: ENGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy & Technology's (ENGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy & Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Energy & Technology (ENGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy & Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy & Technology (ENGT)?

A

The stock price for Energy & Technology (OTCPK: ENGT) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 17:00:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energy & Technology (ENGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy & Technology.

Q

When is Energy & Technology (OTCPK:ENGT) reporting earnings?

A

Energy & Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy & Technology (ENGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy & Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy & Technology (ENGT) operate in?

A

Energy & Technology is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.