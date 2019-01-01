Energy & Technology Corp is engaged in manufacturing and reclamation of commodities, energy, technology, oil and gas equipment and products. The company offers services, which include engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sales, destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services, storage, and maintenance for pipe and equipment utilized in the energy industry. The manufactured pipe and equipment is supplied to the company by various steel mills in finished or unfinished form for it to process.