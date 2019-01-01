QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.53 - 43.53
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Energiedienst Holding AG is a German-Swiss group engaged in the power and gas business. The company generates green electricity from hydropower, trades in electricity, operates its own power grids at different voltage levels and distributes electricity. In addition, the company offers photovoltaics and integrated energy systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energiedienst Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energiedienst (ENGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energiedienst (OTCPK: ENGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energiedienst's (ENGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energiedienst.

Q

What is the target price for Energiedienst (ENGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energiedienst

Q

Current Stock Price for Energiedienst (ENGDF)?

A

The stock price for Energiedienst (OTCPK: ENGDF) is $43.531516 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 16:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energiedienst (ENGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energiedienst.

Q

When is Energiedienst (OTCPK:ENGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Energiedienst does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energiedienst (ENGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energiedienst.

Q

What sector and industry does Energiedienst (ENGDF) operate in?

A

Energiedienst is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.